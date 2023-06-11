How to watch the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11

On Sunday, June 11th, Microsoft is hosting its Xbox Games Showcase, the tech giant’s annual event where it showcases new games and updates from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and other partners. The 2023 Xbox Games Showcase is designed to give gamers a first-hand look at new titles set to come to Xbox, PC and Game Pass from Microsoft’s internal studios and its creative partners.

The event takes place at 1pm ET/10am PT and will precede its ‘Starfield Direct,’ where we’ll get a deep-dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated sci-fi RPG Starfield. The event will give viewers a sneak peek into the upcoming title, featuring gameplay footage, behind-the-scene info and interviews with the game’s creators.

If you want to join the excitement and watch the event live, here’s everything you need to know.

You can watch the event live on various official Xbox and Bethesda channels, including:

The YouTube.com/Xbox and YouTube.com/Bethesda streams will be in 4K at 60fps, while all other streams will be 1080p/60fps. The event will also be streamed on regional Xbox and Bethesda channels around the world.

It is uncertain how long the Xbox event would run for, though a 60-90 minute event can be expected. We’re also uncertain about what Xbox and Microsoft might announce at the event, though a conservative guess would be that it sheds more information about games in development, including Everwild, Fable, Avowed, Hellblade 2 and more.

The Xbox Games Showcase followed by Starfield Direct will be soon upon us! The time has come to make a tune-in plan! 📺

Image credit: Xbox