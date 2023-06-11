Fable living it large with new trailer at Xbox Games Showcase

Beloved British comedian Richard Ayoade starred in a new trailer for the upcoming Fable installment at this year’s Xbox Bethesda Showcase. The first reveal trailer for Fable came out in July 2020 and we’ve had little news about it since then, except for rumours and speculation.

The Fable franchise hasn’t had a new installment since 2017, and this game will serve as a reboot for the entire series. No release date or release window was provided with the trailer.

This new trailer shows off the world of Albion as Dave, a giant and vegetable enthusiast, discusses what he thinks of “heroes.” We see one such hero travel through the world, talking to townsfolk, taking on enemies, and facing werewolves, as he speaks. However, Dave thinks the age of heroes is over. In the end, the two come face to face.

What does it mean to be a Hero? pic.twitter.com/VxyRMstYFB — Fable (@fable) June 11, 2023

Fable will be available to play on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Image Credit: Xbox (Screenshot)