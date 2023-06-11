Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty gets September 2023 release date at Xbox Showcase

Phantom Liberty, an expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, was announced at last year’s Game Awards. At the 2023 Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase, fans got a release date: September 26th, 2023.

Phantom Liberty takes place in a new district of Night City, where you play as V, a cyberpunk for hire. It calls itself a “spy-thriller” and Idris Elba is joining the cast as an FIA Agent.

Introducing Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the NUSA. Team up and take on an impossible mission of espionage & survival in #PhantomLiberty, a spy-thriller expansion for #Cyberpunk2077 set in an all new district of Night City. Coming 2023 to PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/jjTuv5PDXA — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 9, 2022

