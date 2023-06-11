fbpx
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty gets September 2023 release date at Xbox Showcase

Idris Elba joins the cast

Gabrielle Huston
Jun 11, 20232:02 PM EDT 0 comments

Phantom Liberty, an expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, was announced at last year’s Game Awards. At the 2023 Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase, fans got a release date: September 26th, 2023.

Phantom Liberty takes place in a new district of Night City, where you play as V, a cyberpunk for hire. It calls itself a “spy-thriller” and Idris Elba is joining the cast as an FIA Agent.

More to come…

Image Credit: Xbox Showcase 2023 (Screenshot)

