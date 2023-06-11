Canadian indie developer Thunder Lotus reveals new game, 33 Immortals

Thunder Lotus, the Canadian indie developer behind Spiritfarer, announced its new game at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase. 33 Immortals is a top-down co-op combat game where up to 33 people can play together at once.

We can expect the game sometime in 2024, but no specific release date has been given.

Face the Wrath of God.#33immortals is a co-op action-roguelike for 33 players. Pick-up and raid, cooperate to survive hordes of monsters and rise above the Almighty. Coming to #GamePass & #EpicGamesStore in 2024. Sign up to be the first to play at https://t.co/YbWIA5UFIv pic.twitter.com/mKPcQUDRiG — ThunderLotus @ Spiritfarer (@ThunderLotus) June 11, 2023

It will be available to play on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Image credit: Thunder Lotus