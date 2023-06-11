fbpx
Canadian indie developer Thunder Lotus reveals new game, 33 Immortals

Up to 33 people can play at once

Gabrielle Huston
Jun 11, 20231:21 PM EDT 0 comments

Thunder Lotus, the Canadian indie developer behind Spiritfarer, announced its new game at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase. 33 Immortals is a top-down co-op combat game where up to 33 people can play together at once.

We can expect the game sometime in 2024, but no specific release date has been given.

It will be available to play on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Image credit: Thunder Lotus

