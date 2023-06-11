fbpx
Gaming

Black Xbox Series S with 1TB SSD launching September 1

Canadian pricing still to come

Gabrielle Huston
Jun 11, 20232:14 PM EDT 0 comments

Microsoft announced a brand-new Xbox Series S model at the 2023 Xbox Showcase.

The new model is ‘Carbon Black’; previously, the Series S was only available in white. It also features a built-in 1TB SSD, whereas its white counterpart only has a 512GB SSD. Xbox said the latter change is in response to criticism from consumers.

The Carbon Black Xbox Series S will be available starting on September 1st, 2023, for $349 USD (roughly $465.75 CAD). MobileSyrup has reached out to Xbox to confirm official Canadian pricing.

The new console comes just days before Starfield launches on Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6th.

