Black Xbox Series S with 1TB SSD launching September 1

Microsoft announced a brand-new Xbox Series S model at the 2023 Xbox Showcase.

The new model is ‘Carbon Black’; previously, the Series S was only available in white. It also features a built-in 1TB SSD, whereas its white counterpart only has a 512GB SSD. Xbox said the latter change is in response to criticism from consumers.



The Carbon Black Xbox Series S will be available starting on September 1st, 2023, for $349 USD (roughly $465.75 CAD). MobileSyrup has reached out to Xbox to confirm official Canadian pricing.

It's back, in black. Experience next-gen speed and performance with the new black Xbox Series S, now with a 1TB SSD. Availability starts September 1 at participating retailers. Find out more inside: https://t.co/oOrbAHDAlv #XboxShowcase — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 11, 2023

The new console comes just days before Starfield launches on Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6th.

