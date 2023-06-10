Pixel 8 series will reportedly take better low-light photos than predecessor

Google’s Pixel phones have always excelled at taking stunning photos, thanks to their advanced software and algorithms. But in recent years, Google has also improved the hardware of its cameras, especially with the Pixel 6 series that introduced a new primary sensor and a macro mode. Now, new details on what the upcoming Pixel 8 series will bring to the table in terms of camera performance have leaked.

As leaked by AndroidAuthority, the biggest change this year is the switch to a new primary sensor for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Samsung ISOCELL GN2 will replace the GN1 that was used in the Pixel 6 series and the Pixel 7 series. The new sensor is larger than its predecessor, and according to AndroidAuthority, the ISOCELL GN2 should capture 35 percent more light than the GN1. This should result in better low-light images on the Pixel 8 series.

The sensor also supports 8K video recording at 30 frames per second, although this feature may not be available to users due to software limitations and overheating issues. Another enhancement the sensor will bring is Staggered HDR, which reduces the delay between the frames captured for HDR processing, in turn, reducing ghosting and making Google’s HDR+ technology more reliable and faster.

The Pixel 8 Pro will also get a major upgrade to its ultrawide camera. The old 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor will be replaced by a much newer and larger 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, improving the quality and detail captured in ultrawide shots. The regular Pixel 8 will also see some improvement in its ultrawide camera, but not as significant as the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 will use the same Sony IMX386 sensor, but with a wider lens, as reported by AndroidAuthority.

The telephoto camera and the selfie camera on the Pixel 8 series also reportedly seem to be unchanged from the Pixel 7 series.

From what we know so far, the Pixel 8 Pro will have a built-in thermometer. Read more about it here.

The Pixel 8 series is expected to launch later this year. We’ll likely hear more leaks and rumours about the device as we get closer to its release date.

For all the reported improvements to the Pixel 8 series’ cameras, check out AndroidAuthority‘s report

Image credit: AndroidAuthority

Source: AndroidAuthority