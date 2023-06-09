Samsung Galaxy S23 FE rumoured to be in the works

We haven’t seen a Galaxy FE series smartphone since the S21 FE in January last year. However, a recent rumour indicates that this year’s rollout of the “Fan Edition” line will differ slightly.

According to the Netherland-based publication Galaxy Club, a new leak has appeared regarding the rumoured smartphone’s battery model number, ‘EB-BS711ABY.’ This model number matches previous leaks of the phone’s model number ‘SM-S711.’ Ths number is what Galaxy Club believes is the Galaxy S23 FE.

Unfortunately, the capacity of the S23 FE’s battery is unclear, as the picture is too blurry. However, rumours hint it will sport a 4,500mAh cell. Other rumours include a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an Exynos 2200 chipset.

The publication indicates the S23 FE will not launch until later this year, months after the foldable handsets.

Image credit: Galaxy Club

Source: Galaxy Club