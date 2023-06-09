MobileSyrup’s Father’s Day Gift Guide [2023 Edition]

Father’s day is just around the corner, and what better way to show your appreciation for the dad in your life than with some cool tech gadgets?
Whether he’s into gaming, fitness or reading, we’ve got you covered with our Father’s Day gift guide.
From a portable espresso maker and a mobile gaming controller, to smart thermostats and smart locks, here are some of the best tech products to make your dad smile on his special day.
AirTag
If your dad is always misplacing his keys, wallet, or other items, get him an Apple AirTag.
The AirTag is a small, lightweight, and water-resistant tracker that can be attached to anything he wants to keep track of. He can use the Find My app on his iPhone or iPad to see the location of his AirTag on a map, play a sound on its built-in speaker to find it, or use Precision Finding to get directions to it. The AirTag uses Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband technology to tap into a network of over a billion Apple devices that can help locate it.
As a newly added feature with iOS 17 (coming this fall), family members will be able to share an AirTag as well.Learn More
$39Best Buy Amazon Apple
Apple Watch Series 8
If you’re looking for a gift for your dad that combines style, functionality, and health, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a solid option.
The powerful watch can help your dad monitor his temperature, blood oxygen, heart rate, sleep stages, and more. It also features 'Crash detection' that can alert emergency services if things go awry.
With its low-power mode, the watch runs for 36 hours, so he'll always stay connected. Whether your dad wants to track his workouts, make calls, pay for items with Apple Pay, or just stay connected, the Apple Watch Series 8 can do it all. It’s the perfect gift for any dad.Learn More
$529Best Buy Apple
Kobo Elipsa 2E
If your dad is a likes to read books and would like to switch to a big screen display for added convenience, he’ll love the Kobo Elipsa 2E.
This e-reader has a 10.3-inch E Ink Carta touchscreen with 227 PPI and a resolution of 1404 x 1872 pixels that offers a sharp and glare-free reading experience.
It also has an adjustable front light that lets him customize the brightness and color temperature for optimal comfort. He can also use the included Kobo Stylus 2 to write directly on eBooks and PDFs, create and organize notebooks, and convert his handwritten text to typed text.
The device has 32GB of storage, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n (dual band), USB-C and Bluetooth. It also supports a wide range of file formats, and integrates with Dropbox for easy access to books and documents.Learn More
$499.99Best Buy Amazon Kobo
Nest Hub (2nd gen)
If your dad loves smart home gadgets, he’ll find the Nest Hub (2nd-gen) from Google to be a solid addition to his nightstand.
This smart display has a 7-inch touch screen that can show him his favorite shows, videos, photos and more. He can also use it to control other smart home devices with his voice or touch.
However, what makes the Nest Hub (2nd-gen) stand out is its ability to track his sleep without any intrusive device. The smart display can sense breathing and movement to monitor sleep, and provide actionable insights on how to improve sleep quality. The display also provides a sleep summary every morning, making it a perfect gift for dads who want to sleep better and smarter.Learn More
$79.99Best Buy Google
Nest Learning Thermostat
Dads globally get infuriated when someone from the family adjusts the thermostat, so there’s no better gift than a thermostat that he can set a passcode on.
Paired with the Nest Hub (2nd-gen), the Nest Learning Thermostat is a solid gift for dads.
It can learn his temperature preferences and adjust itself automatically to save energy. He can also use the Home/Away Assist settings to change the temperture when he’s away from home. And with the Farsight feature, he can see the time, temperature, or weather on the thermostat’s bright LCD screen from across the room. He can also control the thermostat with his voice using the Google Assistant or with his phone using the Google Home app.Learn More
$269.99Best Buy Amazon Google
Nest x Yale Lock
Dads and home security go hand-in-hand.
The Nest x Yale Lock from Google is a smart lock that lets him lock and unlock his door with his phone, voice, or a unique passcode. He can also grant guest access to family and friends and receive alerts when someone comes or goes.
The lock is tamper-proof and keyless, so there’s no risk of losing keys or picking locks. And with the Nest Connect, he can remotely control the lock from anywhere and integrate it with other Nest products, like the Nest Hub.Learn More
$339.99Best Buy Google
Portable Espresso Machine
If your dad is a coffee lover who likes to enjoy a fresh espresso anywhere, he’ll love a portable espresso machine.
Wacaco's Minipresso GR is a compact and lightweight device that lets him brew a strong espresso with his own ground coffee and hot water. He can also adjust the amount of water and pressure to customize his drink as per his taste
The device features a built-in scoop and filter basket to make the preparation easy and mess-free. And with the hand pump mechanism, he doesn’t need any electricity or batteries to operate the portable machine.Learn More
$76.90Amazon
Razer Kishi V2
If your dad is a gamer who wants to play console-quality games on his phone, he’ll enjoy using the Razer Kishi V2.
Razer Kishi V2 is a mobile gaming controller that can attach to Android and Apple phones like a Joy-Con. The controller has a universal fit with an extendable bridge that can accommodate most Android and Apple phones, even those with thick or awkward camera bumps.
It is compatible with game streaming platforms like Nvidia GeForce Now, which means dad can play console games right on his mobile device, while having the precision of controller-like analog sticks and buttons.
The Razer Kishi V2 is the perfect gift for dads who want to enjoy a console-like gaming experience on their phone.Learn More
$129.99Best Buy Amazon For Android
SanDisk Extreme 1TB External Solid State Drive
If your dad needs a fast and reliable storage solution for his digital files, he’ll appreciate the SanDisk Extreme 1TB External Solid State Drive.
This portable SSD offers a whopping 1TB of space to store his documents, photos, videos, games, and more. It also has a fast data transfer rate of up to 1050MB/s thanks to the USB 3.1 Gen 2 and NVMe technology.
He can easily connect it to his laptop or desktop with the included USB Type-C or Type-A cables. The SSD is also rugged and water-resistant, with an IP55 rating and a shock-resistant design that can withstand drops of up to 2m.Learn More
$9.99Western Digital