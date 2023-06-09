GM EVs will be able to use Tesla chargers in Canada next year

Last month, it was revealed that non-Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) in Canada would soon be able to use some Tesla Superchargers later this year to make chargers more accessible to Canadians.

According to Natural Resources Canada’s recent press release, Tesla will open a portion of its existing Canadian Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles, starting with a pilot route between Sudbury and Ottawa later this year. By the end of 2025, 750 chargers in public locations will be made available to non-Tesla EV drivers.

Now, General Motors (GM) has announced a major collaboration with Tesla that will make charging easier and more convenient for its electric vehicle (EV) customers. Starting in 2025, GM will incorporate Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) into its EV designs, making them compatible with Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network.

By aligning with Tesla’s charging standard and network, GM will offer customers more charging options. This will also likely encourage the EV industry to adopt a single North American charging standard, simplifying the charging experience for all EV drivers and accelerating adoption. “Our vision of the all-electric future means producing millions of world-class EVs across categories and price points, while creating an ecosystem that will accelerate mass EV adoption,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra in a statement.

The collaboration will be rolled out in two phases. Sometime in 2024, GM EV drivers will be able to use an adapter to access the Tesla Supercharger Network, which currently has over 25,000 stations in North America. Sometime in 2025, GM’s EVs will have a built-in NACS inlet, eliminating the need for an adapter.

Further, GM will integrate the Tesla Supercharger Network into its vehicle and mobile apps, allowing drivers to easily locate, pay for, and start charging at available Tesla Superchargers.

GM follows Ford’s footsteps in adopting NACS and partnering with Tesla. Ford announced last month that it would also use NACS for its EVs and allow its customers to use the Tesla Supercharger network.

Source: Natural Resources Canada Via: TeslaNorth