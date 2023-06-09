Anker cables, plugs and portable chargers up to 40 percent off

Anker is coming out swinging with its onslaught of tech deals. The accessory company has significantly slashed the prices of its chargers, portable chargers, and cables.
- Anker Nano Charger PIQ 3.0 Durable Compact Fast Charger for $17.99 (save 40%)
- Anker USB C Cable, [2-Pack, 6 ft] for $14.99 (save 17%)
- Anker [2-Pack 3ft] Premium Nylon USB-C to USB-A Cable for $13.29 (Save 30%)
- Anker Powerline+ USB C to USB 3.0 Cable (3ft) for $16.19 (save 30%)
- Anker 3.3ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack] for $24.99 (save 17%)
- Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable for $23.99 (save 20%)
- Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable for $24.64 (save 15%)
- Anker PowerCore, 10000mAh External Batteries for $27.99 (save 24%)
- Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charge for $69.99 (save 7%)
- Anker 65W PIQ 3.0 PPS Fast Charger for $35.99 (save 10%)
