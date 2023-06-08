Sonic Superstars is announced at Summer Games Fest 2023

A brand-new 2D Sonic game has been announced at Summer Games Fest 2023. Sonic Superstars will release in Fall 2023, but the exact date is unknown.

It will feature exciting gameplay and all the familiar main characters; Sonic, Rose, Tails, Knuckles, and Doctor Eggman can be seen in the trailer.

Fans can check out the official trailer on Sonic the Hedgehog’s Twitter.

Get ready for Sonic Superstars, arriving Fall 2023! pic.twitter.com/u3xsiuYtA2 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 8, 2023

More to come…

Read all of our Summer Games Fest 2023 coverage here.