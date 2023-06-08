2D Sonic is back – Sonic Superstars announced at Summer Games Fest 2023

A new 2D Sonic game has been announced at Summer Games Fest 2023. Sonic Superstars will release in Fall 2023, but the exact date is unknown.

The game seems set to feature the super fast side-scrolling gameplay the series is known for, and all the familiar main characters, including Sonic, Rose, Tails, Knuckles and Doctor Eggman can be seen in the trailer.

Fans can check out the official trailer on Sonic the Hedgehog’s Twitter.

Get ready for Sonic Superstars, arriving Fall 2023! pic.twitter.com/u3xsiuYtA2 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 8, 2023

The game is set to release on PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam.

Read all of our Summer Games Fest 2023 coverage here.

More to come…

Image credit: Summer Game Fest (Screenshot – YouTube)