Nicolas Cage crashes Summer Game Fest as character in Canadian-made Dead by Daylight

Nicolas Cage surprised fans by appearing onstage to promote Dead by Daylight at Summer Games Fest 2023.

In May, we learned that Nicolas Cage will soon appear as a new character in this Montreal-developed game. He isn’t just voicing someone, though; he’s actually playing himself. Cage’s appearance onstage at Summer Games Fest was accompanied by the first official footage of him in-game.

Nicolas Cage at the Summer Game Fest presenting the first official look at his appearance in Dead by Daylight? Yes please. pic.twitter.com/6VZ7RIRN0H — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) June 8, 2023

We’ve been told to expect more information about Nicolas Cage’s introduction to Dead by Daylight on July 5th.

Read all our coverage of Summer Games Fest 2023 here. Below, you can view the full teaser released previously for Nicolas Cage in Dead by Daylight.

