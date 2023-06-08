fbpx
Nicolas Cage crashes Summer Game Fest as character in Canadian-made Dead by Daylight

The actor is set to appear in the game soon

Gabrielle Huston
Jun 8, 20233:28 PM EDT 0 comments

Nicolas Cage surprised fans by appearing onstage to promote Dead by Daylight at Summer Games Fest 2023.

In May, we learned that Nicolas Cage will soon appear as a new character in this Montreal-developed game. He isn’t just voicing someone, though; he’s actually playing himself. Cage’s appearance onstage at Summer Games Fest was accompanied by the first official footage of him in-game.

We’ve been told to expect more information about Nicolas Cage’s introduction to Dead by Daylight on July 5th.

Read all our coverage of Summer Games Fest 2023 here. Below, you can view the full teaser released previously for Nicolas Cage in Dead by Daylight.

More to come…

