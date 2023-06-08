Meta might bring a chatbot to Instagram

Meta appears to be testing AI chatbots on Instagram, according to a screenshot shared by leaker Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter.

The image indicates a chatbot will answer questions, give advice and “inspire” user creativity. “Bring AI to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience,” the screenshot reads.

#Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots 🤖) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience 👀 ℹ️ AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice.

You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities. pic.twitter.com/4eWLBbvs8w — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 5, 2023

As The Verge reports, the company hasn’t confirmed any plans to bring the feature to life. However, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously said the company wants to develop AI agents.

Social platforms releasing their own AI chatbots isn’t new. For example, Snap rolled out My AI for all users in April.

Source:@alex193a/ Twitter Via: The Verge