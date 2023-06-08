fbpx
Meta might bring a chatbot to Instagram

The company appears to be testing a chatbot that lets you pick from 30 personalities

Nida Zafar
Jun 8, 202311:29 AM EDT 0 comments
Instgram

Meta appears to be testing AI chatbots on Instagram, according to a screenshot shared by leaker Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter.

The image indicates a chatbot will answer questions, give advice and “inspire” user creativity. “Bring AI to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience,” the screenshot reads.

As The Verge reports, the company hasn’t confirmed any plans to bring the feature to life. However, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously said the company wants to develop AI agents.

Social platforms releasing their own AI chatbots isn’t new. For example, Snap rolled out My AI for all users in April.

Source:@alex193a/ Twitter Via: The Verge 

