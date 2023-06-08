How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023 in Canada

Just like last year, E3 is cancelled this year too. However, Canadian “The Game Awards” producer Geoff Keighley is back with his Summer Game Fest event.

The event, which is taking place on June 8th at 3pm ET/12pm PT, is set to showcase a trove of new game trailers, including the world gameplay premiere of Mortal Kombat 1, the gameplay of Alan Wake 2, the world premiere of ‘FortniteWilds,’ the new season of Fortnite launching Friday, and more. The indie-focused “Day of the Devs” stream will air directly after the event.

There would likely be many more surprises in store, with announcements from Activision, EA, Microsoft, Sony and Ubisoft at the event. Don’t miss this opportunity to join the gaming community in celebrating the best of what’s to come. You can watch the event directly on YouTube, Twitch and Steam. You can also keep an eye on Twitter for live updates.

Image credit: Summer Game Fest