tvOS 17 lets Apple Karaoke users see themselves on-screen

Apple TV’s karaoke feature will get even more immersion with the tvOS 17 update launching this year. Apple Music Sing will support Continuity Camera, letting users see themselves on their TV with your iPhone camera.

Apple says that users can apply camera filters as they sing their favourite songs.

Continuity Camera allows users to enable FaceTime on the Apple TV with tvOS 17. You’ll need a second-generation Apple TV 4K released in 2021 or newer. Another new is the ability to find your Apple TV remote.

Apple released the information about Music Sing in a press release.

At WWDC, Apple announced new features for tvOS, macOS, iOS and iPadOS and watchOS.

Source: MacRumors