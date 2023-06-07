Sony’s next true wireless earbuds specs and renders surface

Specs and official-looking renders about Sony’s upcoming true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM5, have surfaced online. Spec details come from The Walkman Blog, a reputable source of Sony leaks; WinFuture, another reliable source,also posted some device renders.

The earbuds offer noise cancelling, hi-res audio wireless, and up to 24 hours of battery life, three minutes of charging equals one hour of play, Qi wireless charging, touch control and more. Each earbud weighs 5.9g, and 39g for the case.

Reportedly, the fit and comfort should be greatly improved compared to the WF-1000XM4.

There’s also a shiny plastic around the edges, and the touch-sensing part is matted.

Image Credit: The Walkman Blog, WinFuture



Source: Walkman Blog, WinFuture