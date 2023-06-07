Save up to $300 on iRobot’s Father’s Day promotion

iRobot is offering solid discounts on its premium robot vacuums, robot mops, and bundles, just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18th.
The deals are live until Thursday, June 22nd. Check out some of the deals from the promotion below:
- Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum: $549.99 (regularly $749.99)
- Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $799.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
- Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $999.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- Roomba s9+ & Braava jet m6 Bundle: $1,399.98 (regularly $1,899.98)
- Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $499.99 (regularly $699.99)
- Roomba i3+ EVO & Braava jet m6 Bundle: $1,169.98 (regularly $1,299.98)
- Wi-Fi Connected Roomba i4 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 (regularly $559.99)
- Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $269.99 (regularly $369.99)
- Wi-Fi Connected Braava jet m6 Robot Mop: $499.99 (regularly $599.99)
Find all the iRobot deals here.
Source: iRobot