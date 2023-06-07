Samsung Foldable Unpacked to be held in South Korea this year

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event will occur in Seoul, South Korea, according to a now-removed company press release.

Typically, the second Unpacked event of the year happens in New York City, but according to the release, the event will take place in Samsung’s home country of South Korea for the first time. Some reports indicate that last week, Lee Young-hee, the president of Samsung, confirmed that the event would be held in Seoul.

A previous rumour also indicates that the Unpacked event could occur on July 26th. According to Samsung, foldable Unpacked events will be held in different cities that align with the theme of each event.

We expect to see the Galaxy Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 at this event.

