Rogers and Shaw donate $100,000 to Big Brothers Big Sister Calgary

Rogers was able to donate $100,000 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area charity on June 1st. The carrier held a Rogers together with Shaw concert in Calgary.

The concert was headlined by country singer Darius Rucker and also had performances from Kyle McKearney and The Reklaws and was hosted by Lindsay Ell.

The concert was free to access and held at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

As the concert was free, for every ticket scanned, Rogers and Shaw donated $10. 7,000 people attended the concert, which generated $70,000 in donations from the telecom. The other $30,000 seemed to be freely given by the carriers.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters provides direct service to kids and youth facing adversity by matching them with caring volunteers in quality one-to-one mentoring relationships,” reads the company’s website.

