iPadOS 17 will not launch with marquee ‘Standby’ feature

At its 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple unveiled iOS 17 and a trove of features coming with it later this fall.

One of the standout features is called ‘Standby,’ and it turns your iPhone’s screen into a smart display-like device. Unfortunately, for now, Standby will be limited to iOS 17, and iPad users will have to wait to make use of the feature.

With Standby enabled, when you keep your phone in landscape orientation while it is charging, the screen will display a smart display-like interface that shows you a clock. Users can access other important information, like the temperature, your calendar, widgets, home controls, photo slideshows and more, by swiping on the display.

iOS 17’s developer beta is available now, followed by a public beta in July. Apple says iOS 17 will launch in the fall alongside iPadOS 17. However, MobileSyrup is able to confirm that the latter (iPadOS 17) will not have Standby as part of its arsenal of features when it launches.

While it is currently unknown why the feature was omitted for iPadOS 17, considering that Standby would be more functional on the iPad’s big screen, we do know that this isn’t the first time a new iOS feature has been left out of iPadOS.

Last year, with the release of iOS 16, Apple introduced lock screen customizations to the iPhone. However, the same feature is now making its way to the iPadOS one year later, with iPadOS 17.

Similarly, Live Activities are only now arriving on the iPad, and so is the Health app.

It isn’t certain that Standby would make its way to iPadOS next year with iPadOS 18, but it is highly plausible.

Image credit: Apple