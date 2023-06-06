Citytv is working on a Toronto ‘Law & Order’ spin-off

Toronto is getting the Law & Order treatment.

Citytv has announced that it’s developing a Law & Order spin-off set in Canada’s biggest city.

Titled Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, the 10-episode procedural will follow elite detectives as they investigate crime and corruption in Toronto. Filming will begin in the city this fall for a premiere on Citytv in early 2024. The series is expected to stream on the Citytv+ service alongside other Citytv programs.

Law & Order Toronto is being co-produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures, although it’s unclear who will star in or write or direct the series.

For now, it’s worth noting that several of the seasons of the other Law & Order shows, including the flagship series and Special Victims Unit, are streaming in Canada on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Image credit: Citytv

Source: Citytv