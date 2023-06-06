Apple AirPods Max and AirPods on sale from Amazon

Coming off of Apple’s news yesterday with the big price of the Apple Vision Pro, perhaps you want to scale it down a bit to a reasonable price of some AirPods on sale.

Check out these deals from Amazon on all of its AirPods:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada