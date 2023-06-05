Virgin Plus is offering 50 percent off on its home Internet plans

Bell-owned Virgin Plus is currently offering a solid home internet deal for Ontario residents.

The provider is offering new unlimited data deals with free installation and wireless modem rental, with no contract, as shared by RedFlagDeals user kanata2004. Plus, for a limited time, you can essentially get 50 percent off all internet plans for 12 months with monthly credits.

Check out the plans below:

50Mbps download, 10Mbps upload: $40/mo ($40 credit for 12 months)

100Mbps download, 10Mbps upload: $45/mo ($45 credit for 12 months)

300Mbps download, 100Mbps upload: $50/mo ($50 credit for 12 months)

It’s worth noting that the promotion is available for new internet activations only. Check out the promotion here.

Source: RedFlagDeals user kanata2004