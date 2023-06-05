The top five announcements from WWDC 2023

Apple CEO Tim Cook promised to make some of the company’s “biggest announcements ever” at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It’s safe to say he did not disappoint.

Here are some of those announcements, in no particular order.

Vision Pro

Apple has been teasing a headset for some time now, and the big reveal didn’t spoil any of the anticipation. Called the Vision Pro, it’s the company’s first spatial computer, and there’s a lot you can do with it. First, it runs on visionOS, which displays a three-dimensional interface allowing apps to appear next to each other in any scale.

The company also promised the device will let users transform any area into a “personal movie theatre that feels 100 feet wide.” 100 arcade games will also be available, and the device will feature Apple’s first three-dimensional camera.

While Apple didn’t share a specific launch date, it said the device will become available early next year in the U.S. only. The Vision Pro will eventually be available in other countries, but Apple didn’t share exactly when this will be. So any Canadians wanting to desperately try the product will, unfortunately, have to wait longer. It’s priced at $3499 USD (roughly $4,700 CAD).

15-inch MacBook Air

Apple says the new device is “the thinnest 15-inch laptop” at 11.5 mm. Weighing three pounds, it has a 5mm screen border, a six-speaker array, a 1080p webcam, and MagSafe charging. It’s available for order today starting at $1,749 or $1,599 for education. The product will release next week and customers can purchase it in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight,’ ‘Silver’ and ‘Space Grey.’

M2 Ultra

The M2 Ultra is Apple’s newest chip. It combines two M2 Max chipsets, resulting in a 20-care CPU and 76-core GPU that powers an updated line of products. This includes an upgraded Mac Studio, which still comes in its small cube shape.

The chip also powers the new Mac Pro. The device has two Thunderbolt ports on the front and six on the rear. It also has two HDMI ports supporting up to 8K resolution and 240Hz frame rates, two 10GB Ethernet ports, three USB-A ports, and a headphone jack.

Health updates

Apple’s new health updates will help users kick up their health journey to the next launch. Come fall, Watch users will be able to access several new health additions, like a new cellular connection compass waypoint.

iOS updates + Journal

Ever wanted to summon Siri just by calling her name? Well, now you can. It’s one of the many, many updates with iOS 17. The Phone app will feature customizable contact posters. Live Voicemail will also allow iPhone users to see a live transcription of a voicemail on their screen. Messages will have a new ‘Check In’ feature, allowing users to notify others if they’ve arrived safely at their destination.

iOS 17 will also include the new Journal app. This will allow iPhones to create personalized suggestions on what to write based on available storage.

Image credit: Apple