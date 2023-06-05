Samsung flagships are on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada is currently running a Samsung promotion with several of the South Korean company’s flagships on sale.

The retailer has the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in 256GB and 512GB storage variants on sale alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Further, the S23 Ultra will be discounted at the retailer starting Wednesday, June 7th.

Check out the deals below:

Live deals (Until June 15th)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G 256GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked: $2,049 (save $220)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G 256GB – Greygreen – Unlocked: $2,049 (save $220)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G 256GB – Beige – Unlocked: $2,049 (save $220)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G 512GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked: $2,209 (save $220)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G 512GB – Greygreen – Unlocked: $2,209 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6-inch 256GB Android 11 Tablet w/ Qualcomm SM8450 8-Core Processor – Graphite: $1,299.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6-inch 512GB Android 11 Tablet w/ Qualcomm SM8450 8-Core Processor -Graphite -Exclusive Retail Partner: $1,599.99 (save $300)

Upcoming deals (June 7th to June 22nd)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked: $1,449.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB – Cream – Unlocked: $1,449.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB – Green – Unlocked: $1,449.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB – Lavender – Unlocked: $1,449.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked: $1,829.99 (save $60)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB – Cream – Unlocked: $1,829.99 (save $60)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB – Green – Unlocked: $1,829.99 (save $60)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB – Lavender – Unlocked: $1,829.99 (save $60)

Find all the Samsung flagship deals here.

