Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima reveals Death Stranding for Mac at WWDC 2023

Legendary game designer Hideo Kojima appeared at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to reveal Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for the Mac.

The Metal Gear creator says he’s been gaming on Mac since 1994 and is excited to bring Death Stranding to the platform. The action game launched on PlayStation 4 in 2019 and was ported to PC the following year. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will launch on Mac sometime later this year.

Kojima’s presence at WWDC 2023 had been rumoured, although there was speculation he would reveal some sort of gaming project for Apple’s long-gestating mixed reality headset. It remains to be seen whether Kojima will return to the WWDC stage for that device.

