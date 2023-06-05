Apple upgrades Mac Studio with M2 Ultra chipset

At WWDC 2023 Apple gave an upgrade to the Mac Studio with the M2 Ultra chipset.

The M2 Ultra combines two M2 Max chipsets to build a 20-care CPU and 76-core GPU that smokes all the other M-series chipsets. It can even support 192GB of RAW to power insane graphics processing workloads.

These upgrades are only on the inside, so the Mac Studio still retains its small cube shape with a single SD card slot on the front.

This new computer is an insane amount of power in a small computer, but it’s still not as powerful as the new Mac Pro with Apple silicon since the new desktop computer can be expanded upon with modular PCI-express cards.

While the M2 Ultra seems like enough for most small to mid-sized creators, the new Mac Pro is geared towards high-end Hollywood studios with insane graphics capabilities. On stage at WWDC, Apple touted how the new Pro could work developing graphics for the new Top Gun movie. The Mac Studio was promoted as perfect for TV shows like SNL.

