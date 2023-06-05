Apple unveils iPadOS 17 with interactive widgets, lock screen customization, more

At its 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple gave us a sneak peek of iPadOS 17, the next major update for its tablet lineup.

One of the most noticeable changes in iPadOS 17 is the ability to customize the lock screen with different widgets and styles. You can choose from a variety of styles, similar to the lock screen customization on your iPhone, with a new kaleidoscope effect that changes with every unlock. You can also add interactive widgets to your home screen, allowing you to play music, control smart home devices, and more directly from the widget without having to open its app.

Live Activities, which let you track things like your Uber Eats order, sports scores, multiple timers, and more, are also coming to iPadOS 17.

The Health app coming to iPadOS for the first time, synced with data from your iPhone and Apple Watch, to show you your fitness and wellness data on the larger iPad display. You can view your activity rings, heart rate, sleep patterns, and more on the Health app dashboard.

iPadOS 17 also makes working with PDFs easier and faster. You can use autofill to fill out forms and sign documents with your Apple Pencil. You can also scan documents with your iPad camera and convert them to PDFs with a tap.

iPadOS 17 is expected to be released later this fall, along with iOS 17. Apple will likely reveal more details and features of the new software in the coming months.

For all of our WWDC 2023 content, follow this link.

More to come…

Image credit: Apple