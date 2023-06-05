Apple completes its transition to in-house chips with M2 Ultra Mac Pro

At its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced its new Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra chipset, completing its transition to in-house silicon.

The new Mac Pro looks almost identical to its Intel predecessor, with a ‘Cheese Grater’ front metal grill with two Thunderbolt ports. On the rear, the Mac Pro features six Thunderbolt ports.

It also features six PCIe Gen 4 slots for adding extra components, allowing users to customize their Mac Pro with different parts.

The new Mac Pro is the last Mac to switch to Apple silicon, completing the transition that took about two years. Apple claims that its silicon chips offer better performance, battery life, and security than Intel’s chips, as well as seamless integration with iOS and iPadOS devices.

The new Mac Pro is available to order today for $6,999.99 USD (roughly $9,397 CAD). It will ship starting next week in Tower ($8,999 CAD) and rack-mounted ‌($9,599 CAD) options.

