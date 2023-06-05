Amazon might offer U.S. Prime customers free wireless service

Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. might soon be able to benefit from an additional perk.

According to Bloomberg, the company is reportedly speaking with U.S. telecom companies to offer cheap (roughly $10/month) or free cell services.

The publication reports the company is speaking with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Dish Network. The companies have reportedly only been speaking for six to eight weeks, and it’s very possible the plans will never come to fruition.

There’s no word if Amazon is also taking part in similar conversations with Canadian providers.

Source: Bloomberg