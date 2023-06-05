Amazon Echo Show and Echo Dot devices are up to 43 percent off

THe deals are popping off for a Monday! Check out what Amazon has in play for the Echo Dot and Echo Show smart speakers – savings upwards of 43 percent.
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock for $54.99 (save 31%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Smart speaker with Alexa for $39 (save 43%)
- Echo (4th Gen) for $94 (save 27%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids for $54 (save 31%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $69 (save 31%)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $249 (save 24%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $134 (save 21%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada