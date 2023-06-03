Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [May 29-June 4]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Knock at the Cabin

Original theatrical release date: February 3rd, 2023

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 3rd, 2023

Genre: Apocalyptic psychological horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

A family vacation at a remote cabin turns sinister when four strangers arrive to present an unthinkable choice that they claim will prevent the apocalypse.

Based on Paul G. Tremblay’s The Cabin at the End of the World, Knock at the Cabin was written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) and stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Fleabag), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise), Abby Quinn (Mad About You) and Kristen Cui (Don’t Give Up).

Stream Knock at the Cabin here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Amazon Prime Video Canada in May can be found here. A roundup of June’s new content is available here.

Crave

Dark Side of the Ring (Season 4) [Crave Original]

We're back in the world of professional wrestling and kicking things off with Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch 💥 Stream the season 4 premiere of #DarkSideOfTheRing now on Crave. pic.twitter.com/wnY2YaCFD5 — Crave (@CraveCanada) May 31, 2023

Crave release date: May 30th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes Tuesdays at 10pm ET)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Narrated by Winnipeg-raised wrestling star Chris Jericho, the latest season of this Vice series explores one of wrestling’s most controversial couples: Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch.

Stream Dark Side of the Ring here.

The Idol

Crave release date: June 4th, 2023 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes Sundays at 9pm ET)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

An aspiring pop idol develops a relationship with a self-help guru and cult leader.

The Idol was created by Toronto’s Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye (“Blinding Lights”), Reza Fahim (debut work) and Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and stars Lily-Rose Depp (The King), Tesfaye, Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), YouTube Troye Sivan, Blackpink’s Jennie Ruby Jane (“Ice Cream”) and Toronto’s Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

Stream The Idol here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave in May can be found here. A roundup of June’s new content can be found here.

Netflix

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: May 30th, 2023

Genre: Sketch comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (15 to 17 minutes each)

Comedian Tim Robinson returns for more absurdity, ranging from dating show distractions to doggy doors.

Stream I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson here.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix in May can be found here. A roundup of June’s new content is available here.

Image credit: Netflix