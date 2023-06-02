Users report their Pixel Watch backplates randomly falling off

Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, launched in October 2022 along with the Pixel 7 smartphones. The device, which runs on Wear OS 3, received solid reviews for its sleek design, smooth performance, and integration with the Pixel Phone. However, some Pixel Watch owners recently encountered a major problem with their devices: the backplate randomly falling off.

As shared by AndroidPolice, users on Reddit, (2), (3), (4) and Twitter are reporting the backplate of their Pixel Watch detaching by itself.

Thanks to my excessive sweating (I believe) the glue on the back of my pixel watch dissolved and the back has popped off. pic.twitter.com/ltUQauXC4I — SuperSanusi (@supersanusi) May 30, 2023

The issue seems to affect both GPS and LTE models of the watch, and it appears to happen mostly when it’s removed from its charging puck. “Went to remove my watch from the charger and the back came off,” wrote ‘sonnywithoutachance,’ while Reddit user ‘ashamee‘ wrote, “I took my watch off of the charging puck once it was charged up, as I do daily, and the back piece just fell off today.”

Some users speculate that the glue that holds the backplate to the watch is not strong enough to withstand the magnetic force of the charger or the heat generated by the device while charging or with regular use. Others think that sweat or showering with the watch on may contribute to weakening the glue.

Google has not officially acknowledged or addressed this issue yet, but some affected users have reported that they were able to get their devices replaced under warranty.

It’s unclear how widespread this issue is among Pixel Watch users. If you own a Pixel Watch, you may want to check your device regularly for any signs of a loose or damaged backplate.

Learn more about the Pixel Watch here. Further, leaks about the 2nd-gen Pixel Watch have started pouring in. Reportedly, the watch will sport an improved processor and more health sensors. Read more about it here.

Image credit: Reddit (milkkomson), (sonnywithoutachance), (ashamed)

Source: Reddit (milkkomson), (sonnywithoutachance), (ashamed) Via: Android Police