Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event might be coming home to South Korea

Rumours indicate Samsung’s trademark showcase ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ will be coming to the company’s home country of South Korea for the first time ever.

The biannual event, which mainly focuses on Samsung’s flagship products like smartphones and tablets, is expected to make its debut in South Korea for its summer edition.

Hints coming from senior Samsung executive Lee Young-hee have been the driving force behind the rumours, with the global marketing president saying that Seoul is meaningful and important when being questioned on the location of the upcoming event.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is typically held in February and August and is usually focused in either Europe or the U.S. The most recent Unpacked occurred in San Francisco on February 1st, 2023.

At that event, the tech giant revealed a handful of new models in the Galaxy S23 series, including the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, alongside other company offerings, such as the Galaxy Book 3 laptop.

Fans of Samsung’s products can most likely expect news of the company’s newest flippable and foldable smartphones when the next event occurs. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are all expected to headline the keynote.

As for when the next event is going to take place, Samsung may be looking to start the showcase sooner than expected in an attempt to sabotage the hype surrounding the new Google Pixel Fold, which was revealed in May 2023.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Siasat