Bell completes FX Innovation acquisition

FX Innovation is now a brand that runs under Bell’s banner.

The company, which partially focuses on cloud-based professional services, will help Bell deliver better solutions for Canadian businesses.

“Together, we’ll bolster our innovative service offerings for customers looking to improve application performance, streamline their operations, and secure information,” Ranjeeta Singh, Bell’s senior vice president of advanced product, innovation, marketing and services, said.

Bell first announced its plans to acquire FX Innovation in early May. It’s unclear how much the transaction cost.

Source: Bell