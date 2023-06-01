What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in June 2023

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in June.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in June:
Leaving Prime Video
- Boss Level — June 3rd
- Dietland — June 4th
- Gully — June 15th
- Escape Room: Tournament of Chanpions — June 18th
- Hindi Medium — June 20th
- The O.C.: The Complete Series — June 22nd
- Breaking News in Yuba County — June 23rd
- Magical Girl Site — June 23rd
- Guns Akimbo — June 26th
- The Island — June 30th
- The Client List — June 30th
- Italian Job — June 30th
- Jerome Commandeur: Tout En Douceur — June 30th
- Beatless — June 30th
Leaving Netflix
-
- Blindspot: Seasons 1-5 (June 14th)
- Booksmart (June 18th)
- Midsommar (June 28th)
- Lethal Weapon: Seasons 1-3 (June 30th)
- The Bourne Legacy (June 30th)
- The Bourne Supremacy (June 30th)
- The Bourne Ultimatum (June 30th)
Leaving Crave
- The Gateway (June 2nd)
- Needle in a Time Stack (June 5th)
- The Kings: Season 1 (June 5th)
- Flashback (June 6th)
- Dune (2021) (June 9th)
- Best Sellers (June 15th)
- Prisoners of the Ghostland (June 15th)
- The Voice: Season 23 (June 22nd)
- King Richard (June 23rd)
- Vagrant (June 26th)
- Uncle Drew (Jun 28th)
- Crimson Peak (June 30th)
- Due Date (June 30th)
- Final Account (June 30th)
- Frailty (June 30th)
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch (June 30th)
- Hellboy: Blood and Iron (June 30th)
- Hellboy: Sword of Storms (June 20th)
- Jacob’s Ladder (June 30th)
- Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Rober Durst: Season 1 (June 30th)
- Kindergarten Cop (June 30th)
- Miss Sharon Jones (June 30th)
- My Life As A Zucchini (June 30th)
- Mystic River (June 30th)
- Near Dark (June 30th)
- Nobody (June 30th)
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (June 30th)
- Patch Adams (June 30th)
- Romancing The Stone (June 30th)
- The Amazing Race Canada: Season 6
- The Sting (June 30th)
- Traffik (June 30th)