Spider-Man 2 map confirmed to be twice as large as predecessor

During Sony’s recent PlayStation Showcase in May, the company showed off the upcoming sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

While we don’t know much about the title yet, we do know that Peter Parker and Miles Morales are both featured as playable characters in the upcoming game.

Now, something that was already evident in the game’s trailer has been confirmed by Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar, in an interview given to Famitsu, via Gematsu. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will let you explore a larger and more detailed version of New York City, including two new boroughs: Queens and Brooklyn.

“In this work, Queens and Brooklyn have been added, and roughly speaking, the map size is about twice that of previous works,” said Intihar (text translated). “These two areas are small residential areas, so I think you can feel the charm different from Manhattan. There are also unexpected situations that have never been seen before, such as battles using the river that runs through the city, so please look forward to it.”

Further, the title will feature both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as playable characters, each with their own abilities and styles. You will be able to switch between them freely when roaming the open-world, but some story missions will require you to control a specific character, similar to how character switching works in GTA V.

The trailer also made it evident that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will pit Peter and Miles against some of the most dangerous foes in the Marvel universe, including Kraven the Hunter, Venom, Lizard, and possibly more along the way. There’s also a Black symbiote suit that enhances Spider-Man’s powers but also affects his personality.

We’ll likely learn more about the game as it approaches its eventual release in fall 2023.

Image credit: Marvel Entertainment

Source: Famitsu, Via: Gematsu