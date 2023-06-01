No Man’s Sky launches on Mac with cross-play support

No Man’s Sky is now available on Mac, developer Hello Games has announced.

The release comes as a bit of a surprise. While a Mac port of the sci-fi action-adventure game was revealed last year, there’s been no word on it since, while cryptic tweets from Hello Games founder Sean Murray — coupled with other rumours — suggested we might get a reveal next week at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Hello Games says No Man’s Sky for Mac will be free to anyone who already owns the game on Steam. Further, cross-save is supported between both versions, while cross-play is enabled between Mac, PC and consoles.

In terms of the Mac version, though, Hello Games says it’s built a new rendering pipeline to take full advantage of Metal and Apple silicon, on top of fast load times via the Mac’s SSD. Further, Hello Games says No Man’s Sky is one of the first Mac titles to support MetalFX Upscaling (Temporal and Spatial).

The Mac version of No Man’s Sky is now available on Steam and coming soon to the Mac App Store. Hello Games says future No Man’s Sky updates will release on Mac at the same time as other platforms.

Interestingly, the developer noted that this paves the way for an “exciting future” on Apple hardware. There’s also speculation that No Man’s Sky, which has been successfully ported to VR platforms like PlayStation VR2, could make its way to Apple’s long-rumoured mixed reality headset. The device is expected to be formally unveiled at WWDC, so it remains to be seen whether No Man’s Sky could also land there.

