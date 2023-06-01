Motorola announces its new 2023 foldable family, Razr+ and Razr

After a month of leaks, Motorola has finally announced the Razr+ and Razr, its 2023 foldable lineup.

Firstly, the Razr+ launches on June 16th online on Motorola Canada’s website and then on June 23rd at carriers. On Moto’s website, the phone costs $1,299 CAD.

The other Razr currently doesn’t have a Canadian release date or pricing.

The handset features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and Android 13. Further, on the outside, it offers a large 3.6-inch pOLED display with a 1066 x 1056 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate on the outside. On the inside, there’s a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLEd display with a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.

Moto Razr+ Moto Razr Display Main Screen: 6.9-inch FHD+ 165Hz display, (2640 x 1080) HDR10+ | Cover Screen: 3.6-inch pOLED Display (1066 x 1056)aa Main Screen: 6.9-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, (2640 x 1080) HDR10+ | Cover Screen: 1.5-inch pOLED Display (1066 x 1056)aa Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB of RAM 8GB of RAM Storage 256GB 128GB Dimensions (in.) Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99mm | Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1mm Open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35mm Closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8mm Weight 188.5g (Infinite Black, Glacier Blue) | 184.5g (Viva Magenta) 188.6g Rear Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, OIS, ultra-wide) 64-megapixel (f/1.7) + 13-megapixel (f/2.2) Front Facing Camera 32-megapixel 32-megapixel OS Android 13 Android 13 Battery 3,800mAh 4,200mAh Network Connectivity GSM / HSPA / LTE/ 5G LTE/5G Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Nano SIM Nano SIM Launch Date June 16, 2023 Misc Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta Colours: Sage Green; Vanilla Cream; Summer Lilac

The outer display is pretty cool because it offers a lot of functionality, such as full app usage, a full keyboard, a fun marble game called Marble Mayhem and more.

The foldable also features a 3,800mAh battery, 30W wired charging and 5W wireless charging. Moreover, there’s a 12-megapixel primary shooter with a f/1.5 aperture and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 108-degree field-of-view. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

You can learn more about this handset in my hands-on — check it out.

The other Razr sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a smaller 1.5-inch OLED display. There’s also a 4,200mAh battery, a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1, Android 13, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and more.