Meta unveiled over 20 new games for its Quest headsets today

Meta took the wraps off of several new virtual reality (VR) titles at its recent Quest Gaming Showcase. More than 20 games were revealed, including entries in heavy-hitting franchises like Stranger Things, Assassin’s Creed and Ghostbusters.

Here is the complete list of games announced at the show:

Samba de Amigo

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

UNDERDOGS

The next evolution of NFL PRO ERA

Racket Club

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Dungeons of Eternity

The 7th Guest

Stranger Things VR

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable

Bulletstorm

Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR

No More Rainbows

Little Cities

Death Game Hotel

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game

Onward

Walkabout Mini Golf

Demeo Battles

We Are One

Powerwash Simulator

Arizona Sunshine 2

Earlier in the day, CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the Quest 3 headset, which is due to arrive this fall for a price tag of $689.99.

The announcements come just days before Apple is expected to unveil its own VR headset at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) next week. Apple’s device is rumoured to have advanced features like eye-tracking, facial recognition and mixed reality capabilities. Learn more about the reported Apple headset leaks here.

Since its acquisition of Oculus all the way back in 2014, Meta has slowly but surely continued to iterate on its headset technology. In recent years the company has pushed to make its Quest line a viable VR gaming platform, more akin to the Sony’s PS VR2.

It appears Zuckerberg wanted to get the Quest 3 announcement out there in the wild, before the wind has a chance to shift in Apple’s direction.

Image credit: Meta

Source: Meta