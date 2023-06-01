IT issues causing Air Canada to delay flights

IT issues are causing Air Canada to experience flight delays for the second time in two weeks.

This follows issues from May 25th. A problem with the airline’s computer system caused delays at several airports.

Air Canada is experiencing an IT issue causing flight delays. Customers are advised to check the status of their flight at https://t.co/9y0kvWGAEn before going to the airport. We thank you for your understanding. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) June 1, 2023

Air Canada has yet to specify what’s causing the current ongoing delays.

It’s unclear if a cybersecurity issue is involved in either incident or if the delays are linked.

The airline is asking customers to check the status of their flight at aircanada.com before heading to the airport.

Image credit: Air Canada