God of War Ragnarök is discounted at Best Buy and Amazon

Los Angeles-based Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarök is on sale for the first time at several major retailers.

The game is discounted for both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.

God of War: Ragnarök continues the epic saga of Kratos and his son Atreus as they journey through the realms of Norse mythology. The title, which sold more than 5.1 million copies in its debut week, set the God of War franchise record regarding sales.

The game is currently discounted at both Best Buy and Amazon. Follow the links below to purchase:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.