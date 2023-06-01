New on Disney+ Canada: June 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in June.

This month’s highlights include the new Samuel L. Jackson-led MCU series Secret Invasion, the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water and a documentary on legendary Marvel creator Stan Lee.

June 7th

Avatar: The Way of Water

Blood Curse (Teluh Darah) (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

Broken Karaoke (Season 2, all shorts available)

Not Dead Yet (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs (Season 1) [Star]

Will Trent (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

The Villains of Valley View (Season 1)

June 9th

Flamin’ Hot (premiere) [Star Original]

June 14th

Full Count (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

The Full Monty [Star]

Legends: Secret Invasion (5 episodes) [Disney+ Original]

The Search (Arayis) (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

The Zone: Survival Mission (Season 2 premiere) [Star]

June 16th

Chevalier [Star]

Stan Lee (premiere) [Disney+ Original]

June 21st

9-1-1 (Season 6, all episodes available) [Star]

Secret Invasion (premiere) [Disney+ Original]

Station 19 (Season 6, all episodes available) [Star]

June 23rd

Jacinta [Star]

Revenant (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]

World’s Best

June 25th

Protectors (Los Protectores) (Seasons 1–2, all episodes available) [Star]

June 28th

Anthem [Star]

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 [Disney+ Original]

Freeks (Season 1, all episodes available)

Home Improvement (Seasons 1–8) [Star]

Week-End Family (Season 2, all episodes available) [Star]

June 29th

Secret Chef (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]

June 30th

548 Days (548 Dias) (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]

Wild Life

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

