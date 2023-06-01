Beat Saber could be coming to Apple’s mixed reality headset

Beat Saber might be making its way to Apple’s long-rumoured mixed reality headset.

On May 31st, Beat Games co-founder Jaroslav Beck cryptically tweeted excitement for June 5th.

That date is significant because it’s when Apple is holding this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote, during which it’s expected to reveal its long-rumoured mixed reality headset.

And if there was any uncertainty that the Beat Saber composer was referring to WWDC, he responded to a reply to his tweet with “I’m just excited how the world of AR/VR is going to look after this day.”

Of course, while this could just be general anticipation for the headset, it nonetheless fuels speculation. After all, Beat Saber is one of the most popular VR games to date, having sold over four million copies as of 2021. The title’s innovative lightsaber-esque rhythm gameplay has only made it stand out even more amid the many first-person shooters in the VR space. Beat Saber most recently came to Sony’s PlayStation VR2.

June 5th is going to be🍿🕶️ — Jaroslav Beck (@JaroslavBeck) May 30, 2023

Naturally, then, it would make sense for Apple to want such a beloved game on its headset. On the whole, the company reportedly has some big plans for the device’s gaming capabilities, including, potentially, some sort of partnership with legendary Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima.

In any case, we’ll learn more at WWDC on June 5th. The keynote will kick off at 10am PT/1pm ET and will be streamed online.

Image credit: Beat Games