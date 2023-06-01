81 percent of iPhones are running iOS 16, new OS update coming next week

Apple is expected to reveal iOS 17 on Monday during WWDC’s keynote.

But whether Apple users will update their iPhone’s operating system is an entirely different question.

While some are quick to jump on new changes, Apple’s recently released adoption statistics for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 show that not all users are running updated systems, though that number is still very high compared to Android 13’s roughly 12 percent.

As of May 30th, 81 percent of all iPhones are using iOS 16. 13 percent are using iOS 15 and 6 percent are using an earlier version.

Only 71 percent of iPads have iPadOS 16, while 20 percent use iPadOS 15 and 9 percent use an earlier version.

Figures for both categories fair a little better for newer devices. 90 percent of iPhones released in the last four years have been updated to iOS 16. 76 percent iPads released in the same time frame have iPadOS 16.

It’ll be interesting to see the rate at which users update to iOS 17. The new operating system is expected to bring several new features, including journaling and health coach apps.

Source: Apple