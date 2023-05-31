Samsung Gaming Hub adds new partners, now supports nearly 3,000 games

Samsung Gaming Hub now features nearly 3,000 games across its entire service catalogue.

The South Korean tech giant hit the milestone thanks to new partnerships with Antstream Arcade and Blacknut, which offer over 1,400 and 500 titles, respectively.

Focused on retro titles, Antstream Arcade includes classics like Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat, Galaga, Dig Dug and Earthworm Jim 2. To celebrate the Samsung Gaming Hub launch, Anstream is offering 70 percent off its 12-month membership ($12 USD/about $16 CAD).

Blacknut, meanwhile, has a catalogue for all ages, ranging from adult games like Ryse: Son of Rome and The Technomancer to family-friendly fare like Overcooked! and PAW Patrol 2. Samsung Gaming Hub users get an exclusive 15-day trial to the service, which otherwise costs $18.99 USD (about $26 CAD).

Anstream Arcade and Blacknut join other services in the Samsung Gaming Hub like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna and Nvidia GeForce Now. The hub can be accessed on supported 2021 and 2022 Samsung smart TVs and monitors.

Image credit: Samsung