Meta launches its Instagram and Facebook verification subscription in Canada

Meta’s own version of a Twitter-like paid verification system is being tested in Canada.

The testing first began in the U.S. in mid-March, before being expanded to the U.K. on May 16th. Now, on Wednesday, May 31st, the test has expanded to Canada, allowing users and up-and-coming creators to “establish their presence and build community faster.”

Meta Verified comes as a subscription bundle on both Instagram and Facebook, and includes a Blue verified badge that can authenticate your identity.

According to the company, subscribing to its verification bundle can help other users on Facebook and Instagram confirm that your account is real and that it has been authenticated by a government ID. Further, it offers protection from impersonation with “proactive” account monitoring.

It also offers access to account support in both English and French. According to Meta, the subscription also offers “exclusive features to express yourself in unique ways,” including exclusive stickers for Facebook and Instagram stories and reels.

To be able to subscribe to the Meta Verified bundle, users must meet minimum activity requirements, like prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old.

The subscription is available to purchase on Instagram and Facebook for $15.99/month when purchased on the web and $19 when purchased on iOS or Android.

Image credit: Meta

Source: Meta