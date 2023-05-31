Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air launch is reportedly imminent as WWDC fast approaches

With Apple’s WWDC 2023 running from June 5th – 9th, hype for the annual conference continues to ramp up. Rumours indicate we’ll finally see the reveal of a 15-inch variant for the beloved MacBook Air series of laptops.

Naturally, the larger display size will be the star of the show. Compared with the current 13-inch offering, the extra real estate will be welcomed by those who prefer a little extra breathing room.

A larger screen size also necessitates a bigger body, so we expect the new Air to feature a larger battery pack inside. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity are also rumoured for the device, both of which are the latest and greatest connectivity standards available on the consumer market.

Much like the existing 13-inch model, the M2 chip is expected to power the new laptop. The M2 is the continuation of Apple’s in-house silicon effort, which it first launched back in 2020.

Beyond the MacBook Air, Apple is expected to take the opportunity to announce updates to its lineup of software. These include the official unveiling of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS 14, WatchOS 10, as well as tvOS 17.

Of course, rumours have also been swirling over whether the company will finally take the wraps off of its illusive mixed reality headset at the event. The new product is rumoured to be called Reality Pro, and will reportedly run an operating system dubbed xrOS.