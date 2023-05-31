Anker cables, plugs and portable chargers on sale by up to 30 percent off

These deals from Anker are on fire as the accessory company has reduced the cost by up to 30 percent today.
Check out the deals below:
- USB C Charger for $15.99 (save 20%)
- USB C Charger, Anker 2-Pack for $24.99 (save 29%)
- Anker USB C Charger (Nano II 45W) for $37.99 (save 24%)
- Anker Portable Charger (PowerCore Essential 20K) for $49.99 (save $10 with coupon)
- Anker 737 Power Bank 24,000mAh 3-Port Portable Charger for $199 (save $50 with coupon)
- Anker Nano II 30W Fast Charger Adapter for $29.99 (save 25%)
- Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable for $21.99 (save 27%)
- Anker New Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable for $24.64 (save 15%)
- Anker USB C to USB C Cable for $13.99 (save 18%)
- Anker Powerline+ USB C to USB 3.0 Cable (3ft) for $16.19 (save 30%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada